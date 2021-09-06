Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.59. 46,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.99. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of -137.35, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $164.16 and a one year high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.61.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

