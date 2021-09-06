Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.17% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Argus upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

