Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 106.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.91. 4,355,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

