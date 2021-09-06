Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Futu comprises approximately 1.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Futu were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 165.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

FUTU traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.35. 4,329,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,488. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

