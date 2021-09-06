Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 3,975 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

