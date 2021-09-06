Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 47,919 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,919 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 496.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 35.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 493.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,060.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,340. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.64. 21,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.