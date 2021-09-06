Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 8,433 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,132. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average of $223.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

