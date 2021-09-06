Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.44% of Cambium Networks worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $972,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $566,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of CMBM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

