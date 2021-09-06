Naviaddress Hits Market Capitalization of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00146313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.12 or 0.00791690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047596 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

