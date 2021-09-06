nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of nCino in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for nCino’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

nCino stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in nCino by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 139,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.