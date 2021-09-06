Neo (NEO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.06 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Neo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $63.06 or 0.00122023 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $4.45 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00066159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00151622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00207476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

