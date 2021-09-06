Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOPMF. Raymond James increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $16.20. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

