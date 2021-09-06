Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $493.46 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $493.46 million and $24.65 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,562,045,297 coins and its circulating supply is 27,717,693,074 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

