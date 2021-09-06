Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up about 3.0% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Nestlé by 17.6% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Nestlé by 4.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Nestlé by 5.3% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.85. The stock had a trading volume of 246,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.24. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $354.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

