Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UEPS stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1,007.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.17% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

