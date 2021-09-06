Neutron (NTRN) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $119,285.48 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000053 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.