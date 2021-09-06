New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

NBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Beginnings Acquisition Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

