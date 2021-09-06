New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 150,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

