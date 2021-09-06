New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 35,621 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,621 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of GT opened at $16.31 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

