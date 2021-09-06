New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Cardlytics worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 491,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 27,052 shares worth $3,027,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

