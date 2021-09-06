New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Portland General Electric worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POR shares. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

