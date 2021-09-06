New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

