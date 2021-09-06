New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

