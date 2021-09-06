New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Seer worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

SEER opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

