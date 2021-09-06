New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.11 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Diodes worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,865,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 66,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,975 shares of company stock worth $11,451,610 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

