New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $43.06 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

