New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Commvault Systems worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -190.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,630 shares of company stock worth $3,341,612 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

