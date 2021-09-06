New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,978.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $149.56 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.44, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $1,067,594.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,486 shares of company stock worth $49,688,815. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

