New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Atkore worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

