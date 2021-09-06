New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of CIT Group worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

