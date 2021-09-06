New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 12,765 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock worth $1,461,278 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.