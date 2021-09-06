New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 209,596 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after acquiring an additional 981,241 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,920 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.