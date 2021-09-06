New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.72 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

