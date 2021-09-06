New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $712.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $652.98 and a 200 day moving average of $641.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.