New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Exponent worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $116.94 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

