New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,636,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.16 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.