New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,277 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

