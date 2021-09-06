New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,309 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Iridium Communications worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,846. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

