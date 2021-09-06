New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

