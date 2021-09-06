New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,831 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Haemonetics worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 280.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE HAE opened at $64.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $97,229. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.