Newmont Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.