Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $1.49 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $224.26 million and $33.53 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00066176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00154316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00208060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.37 or 0.07328848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,518.80 or 0.99798248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.51 or 0.00959870 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

