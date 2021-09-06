Nexo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.99 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $15.99 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00066194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00139293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00046712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00775209 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.