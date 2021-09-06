NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,606.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $780.73 or 0.01484107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00531623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00366218 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004969 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00016936 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00038460 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

