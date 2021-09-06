NEXT (NEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $923,268.39

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $923,268.39 and $1,713.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.66 or 0.00427750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

