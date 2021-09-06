Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Charles Sweeney Purchases 88 Shares

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney purchased 88 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £200.64 ($262.14).

On Thursday, August 5th, Charles Sweeney acquired 88 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £197.12 ($257.54).

Shares of NEXS stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.98). 1,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,946. The firm has a market cap of £103.51 million and a P/E ratio of -25.80. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.45.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

