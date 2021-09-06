NFT Alley (ALLEY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $249,616.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $298,345.37 and approximately $249,616.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00147200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00205154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.16 or 0.07499835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,745.97 or 1.00296561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.14 or 0.00941511 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.