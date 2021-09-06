NFTX Market Cap Hits $96.33 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $96.33 million and $2.45 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $204.81 or 0.00389504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.80 or 0.00773642 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

