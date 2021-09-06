Niftyx Protocol Market Cap Achieves $12.29 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $97,140.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

