Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

ROK stock opened at $324.00 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

